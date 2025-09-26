Ross Gerber Wants To Make A Bet With Tesla, Challenges Elon Musk To Refund Customers $10K If It Doesn't Work: 'It's Been Years…'

Investment firm Gerber Kawasaki's co-founder Ross Gerber has slammed Elon Musk and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) over the company's Full Self-Driving technology amid a domestic autonomous driving push.

Ross Gerber's Bet With Tesla

On Thursday, Gerber quoted a post on X by user @28DelaysLater, who shared a screenshot of Musk claiming the FSD V14.2 would make a Tesla vehicle "feel almost like it is sentient." Gerber called upon the EV maker and CEO to make a "bet" on the effectiveness of the FSD technology.

"If this version doesn't work level 4/5 we can all get our $10k back until it does," Gerber said in the post, adding that it was "absurd" that Tesla was charging $10,000 for the technology. "It's been years of these promises," Gerber said.

Ross Gerber's FSD Doubts Amid Influencers' Failed Attempt

Gerber has been a vocal critic of the company's FSD technology and has expressed doubts about Tesla achieving Level 4 or Level 5 autonomy. The investor said that the company cannot achieve that level of autonomous driving by focusing on software alone and not fixing the hardware issues.

Meanwhile, an influencer's attempt to drive 2,500 miles from San Diego, California, to Jacksonville, Florida, using the FSD technology failed after the system was unable to detect a large piece of debris lying on the road and drove over it, causing the Tesla to break down.

FSD Lawsuits, Gary Black's New Approach

Tesla has also been under scrutiny for its FSD tech, which faces a flurry of lawsuits across the country and even in China. The plaintiffs in these lawsuits cite concerns with the technology's safety and effectiveness, as well as alleging fraud on Tesla's part to mislead customers about FSD's readiness.

Elsewhere, investor Gary Black of Future Fund LLC says that Tesla will eventually achieve unsupervised autonomy, but warns that a new approach based on Total Addressable Market and Market Share is required to value the Robotaxi accurately.

Musk plans on serving over half the population of the U.S. with Tesla Robotaxis by the end of 2025. Currently, the service operates in Austin and has been granted permission to conduct tests in Arizona. Tesla also operates ride-hailing services in California.

