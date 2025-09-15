Tesla's Good News Could End In 2 Weeks, Followed By 'Long Winter,' Says Ross Gerber Amid TSLA Stock Rally

Gerber Kawasaki's co-founder, Ross Gerber, has stated that Tesla Inc.'s TSLA surge in value may be temporary, as the EV giant's sales figures surpass analyst estimates.

Check out the current price of TSLA stock here.

Tesla's ‘Good Sales News Will End In 2 Weeks,' Says Ross Gerber

Taking to the social media platform X on Sunday, Gerber shared his thoughts on Tesla's stock surge. "Demand pull forward might be viewed as good from those who want to believe," Gerber said. However, the investor then said that the surge was "a cliff."

"The good sales news will end in 2 weeks… followed by a long winter," Gerber highlighted, hinting at uncertainty around the company's fourth-quarter sales performance.

He also reminded customers that the $7,500 IRA credit for EVs ends in two weeks, urging them to consider leasing a new Tesla vehicle. "Do not buy this car. Lease it," Gerber said.

Ross Gerber's Autonomous Doubts, Dan Ives' $1 Trillion Prediction

Gerber had earlier questioned Tesla's autonomous technology, criticizing Musk for not addressing the hardware issues plaguing Tesla's camera-only approach to autonomous driving, which could make it difficult for the company to achieve L4 or L5 Autonomy.

Meanwhile, Wedbush Securities investor Dan Ives reiterated his bullish stance on Tesla, citing the EV giant's autonomous driving and AI push outlined in the Master Plan IV.

"We estimate the AI and autonomous opportunity is worth at least $1 trillion alone for Tesla," Ives said in a new investor's note, predicting regulatory ease for autonomous driving by the Trump administration in the near future.

Tesla's Lackluster Sales Figures, Global EV Uptick

Elsewhere, Tesla has been recording lackluster sales figures across multiple markets, with recent data suggesting that the company's market share in the U.S. fell below 40% for the first time since 2017. The data also coincided with Tesla sales falling 40.2% in Europe.

Interestingly, the global EV market saw a 15% surge in sales, recording more than 1.7 million electrified vehicles (1.16 million Battery Electric Vehicles and over 570,000 PHEVs) sold worldwide during August.

Tesla scores well on Momentum and Growth metrics, while offering satisfactory Quality, but poor Value. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings today!

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: VTT Studio / Shutterstock.com