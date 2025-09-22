Ross Gerber Says Tesla's FSD Cannot Be Called Self-Driving Due To Lack Of 'Necessary Safety' As Influencer Fails To Drive 2,500 Miles Autonomously

Investment firm Gerber Kawasaki's co-founder Ross Gerber has criticized Tesla Inc.'s TSLA Full Self-Driving (FSD) system over what the investor terms as a lack of safety.

FSD Doesn't Work, Says Ross Gerber

Quoting a post on the social media platform X on Sunday by influencer Bearded Tesla, who was attempting to drive approximately 2,500 miles from San Diego to Jacksonville, Florida, with a Model Y Juniper on FSD, Gerber criticized the technology. "Guess they learned the hard way," Gerber said.

The investor added that the FSD system does not work, lacking "the level of safety necessary to actually be called FSD.” Gerber also said that the EV giant would not be paying for repairing the damage sustained by the car.

Gerber's comments come after the influencer's trip was cut short as the Tesla Model Y hit a large piece of debris lying on the highway at speed while on FSD after failing to detect it and make necessary adjustments.

Gerber's Earlier FSD Criticism, Waymo Praise

The comments follow Gerber's earlier criticism of FSD and Tesla's camera-based, software-heavy approach to autonomous driving, which the investor said could make it difficult for Elon Musk's EV giant to achieve Level 4 and Level 5 autonomy.

However, he had praised Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL GOOG autonomous cab company Waymo's progress in the Robotaxi sector, going as far as to say that the company had "solved" autonomous driving, calling it better than human drivers.

Waymo's 96 Million Miles Achievement, Dan O'Dowd Criticizes Tesla

Meanwhile, Waymo announced its self-driving system crossed 96 million driverless miles across four major cities in the U.S., like Los Angeles, Phoenix, Austin and San Francisco.

Elsewhere, Tesla was criticized by The Dawn Project‘s founder, Dan O’Dowd, who slammed the company for redacting Robotaxi crash reports submitted to the NHTSA. Tesla cited confidential business information within those reports as the reason to redact them.

