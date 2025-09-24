Elon Musk Says The Upcoming Shareholder Vote Isn't About Compensation: 'If I Can Just Get Kicked Out...'

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says that the upcoming shareholder vote isn't about the newly unveiled compensation package, which could make him a trillionaire.

Elon Musk Wants Enough Influence Over Tesla

Responding to a post on the social media platform X by a user who said "vote for Elon's compensation package!" on Tuesday, Musk said that the vote wasn't "about compensation," but rather, it was about the CEO "having enough influence over Tesla to ensure safety if we build millions of robots," Musk said.

Musk also said that he wasn't thrilled about potentially losing his position as the CEO due to what he called activist shareholders. "If I can just get kicked out in the future by activist shareholder advisory firms who don't even own Tesla shares themselves," Musk said, "I'm not comfortable with that future," he added.

Tesla Urges Shareholders To Vote Favorably, Robyn Denholm Calls Musk A ‘Visionary'

The comments follow the EV giant urging shareholders to vote before the annual shareholder meeting scheduled for November this year and also asked investors to vote in favor of all the recommendations laid down by the Board of Directors, including the new CEO compensation award for Musk.

Reiterating her support for Musk, Tesla's Chair of the Board of Directors, Robyn Denholm, recently said that Musk was a "once-in-a-generation visionary" in a new message for investors, adding that Tesla could become the most valuable company of all time under Musk's leadership.

Tesla's Optimus Push

Meanwhile, Tesla has recently shifted its focus towards its Optimus line of humanoid robots, as illustrated in the company's Master Plan IV, which talks at length about the EV giant's vision for robotics and artificial intelligence. Musk also recently said that the Optimus robot would represent over 80% of the company's future value.

