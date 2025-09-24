Micron CEO Says Next-Gen Computer Memory Coming In 2026, Expects Demand Surge: 'We Will Be At The Forefront…'

On Tuesday, Micron Technology Inc. MU said that its next generation of high-speed computer memory will launch in 2026. The company's current chips are already fueling Nvidia Corporation's NVDA most advanced artificial intelligence systems.

Micron CEO Outlines HBM4 Timeline

On the company's fourth-quarter earnings call, Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said the firm will begin shipping its new HBM4 memory in the second quarter of 2026, with production ramping up in the second half of the year.

"We will be at the forefront of this production ramp, very much aligned with customers' timing," Mehrotra said, describing the product as an industry leader in both speed and efficiency.

He added that Micron expects its share of the memory market to grow in 2026 as demand continues to surge.

Current Chips Power Nvidia's AI Supercomputers

Micron's current HBM3E products are already built into Nvidia's Hopper and Blackwell platforms, the backbone of many AI data centers. These chips help boost performance for demanding AI workloads such as training large language models.

The company also supplies SOCAMM modules, a new type of memory created in collaboration with Nvidia, designed for the Grace Blackwell Ultra Superchip.

"Supply is tight. We expect a healthy demand-supply environment in 2026," Mehrotra said, noting that this backdrop should support strong profitability for Micron's broader memory business.

Micron's Strong Q4 Quarterly Results

Micron reported fourth-quarter revenue of $11.32 billion, topping Wall Street expectations of $11.22 billion. Adjusted earnings came in at $3.03 per share, ahead of analyst estimates of $2.86.

Revenue rose 46% year-over-year, while operating cash flow reached $5.73 billion. The company generated $803 million of free cash flow during the quarter.

Looking ahead, Micron sees first-quarter revenue of $12.5 billion, plus or minus $300 million, and expects adjusted earnings of $3.75 per share, plus or minus 15 cents.

Both figures are well above analyst estimates.

