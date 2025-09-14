Apple Inc. Emphasizes Design Commitment Amidst High-Profile Exits

In the wake of several significant departures from its design team, Apple Inc. AAPL underscored its dedication to design during its recent iPhone 17 keynote presentation.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, in his latest "Power On” report revealed that Apple’s design department has witnessed considerable turnover following the exit of famed designer Jony Ive in 2019. Several members of Ive’s team left the company, with some joining Ive’s LoveFrom studio, while others sought roles at different firms or initiated their own design ventures.

Currently, Apple’s industrial design team is predominantly made up of new members, with a handful of senior figures from the Ive era remaining.

The team is led by Molly Anderson, the current vice president of industrial design. The software design side has likewise seen a significant departure of members.

In addition, Jeff Williams, the longtime chief operating officer who had been overseeing design since 2019, moved out in July.

He will continue to serve as design chief until his retirement at the end of the year. After his exit, Anderson and Alan Dye, the head of the human interface team, will report directly to CEO Tim Cook.

Despite these personnel changes, Apple continues to launch new products and venture into new categories. The company is also overhauling its operating systems around the new Liquid Glass design language and reimagining its hardware, signaling a renewed emphasis on design.

The recent departures from Apple’s design team mark a significant shift in the company’s design leadership.

However, the company’s continued commitment to design, as evidenced by its new product launches and the introduction of the Liquid Glass design language, suggests that Apple is not only weathering these changes but also using them as an opportunity to innovate and redefine its design approach.

