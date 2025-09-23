Super Micro And Nvidia Power Lambda's Zero-Emission Data Center For AI Training Expansion

Lambda, the Superintelligence Cloud, deployed hydrogen-powered, production-grade Nvidia NVDA GB300 NVL72 systems at ECL's Mountain View campus. The off-grid modular data center, MV1, runs entirely on hydrogen fuel cells, offering zero emissions and zero water usage while supporting AI inference and large-scale model training.

Super Micro Computer SMCI built the GB300 NVL72 units, each drawing 142 kW of compute power and cooled through direct-to-chip liquid systems that recycle water produced during hydrogen energy generation.

Lambda fully integrated the 4,000-pound systems into the facility within two hours, setting a benchmark for rapidly deploying high-density AI infrastructure.

Ken Patchett, Lambda's VP of Data Center Infrastructure, said hydrogen-powered systems form the foundation for sustainable gigawatt-scale AI factories. To reinforce its commitment, Lambda doubled its footprint at ECL from 50% to 100%.

In August, Super Micro Computer announced that Lambda had deployed its graphics processing unit (GPU)-optimized servers, including Nvidia Blackwell-based systems, to expand its AI infrastructure. The rollout, anchored by Super Micro Computer's AI Supercluster with Nvidia GB200 and GB300 NVL72 racks, powers large-scale training and inference. Lambda's deployment also adds energy-efficient servers with advanced cooling, accelerating next-gen AI adoption as global tech giants drive record infrastructure spending.

Price Actions: SMCI shares were trading higher by 1.45% to $47.55 premarket at last check on Tuesday. NVDA is down 0.83%.

