Tesla Rival Xpeng Deliveries In Overseas Markets Surge Nearly 140% From January To August Amid European Production Expansion

Chinese automaker Xpeng Inc.'s XPEV sales surged over 137% YoY in overseas markets from January to August 2025.

Xpeng Delivered More Than 24,000 Units Overseas

The automaker recorded over 24,702 units delivered across 46 countries and regions across the globe, CnEVPost reported on Friday. The delivery figures indicate a 137% surge, with Xpeng also having increased the number of overseas outlets to 275, the report said.

Xpeng's total deliveries from the beginning of the year to August clock in at 271,615 vehicles, which constitutes an almost 252% YoY increase from the same period last year, the report said.

Xpeng's European Expansion, P7 Sedan

The news comes as the automaker recently announced it would be partnering with Magna International Inc. MGA to build two EVs in Austria at one of Magna's facilities in Europe. The production activities are expected to kick off in the third quarter of 2025.

Xpeng also recently launched a Tesla Inc. TSLA Model 3 rival, dubbed the P7 sedan, which retails for a price of $30,000 in the Chinese domestic market. The P7 recorded 10,000 orders in seven minutes after launching. The carmaker, however, also issued a rare recall for its P7+ vehicles over a steering defect.

Interestingly, Tesla has also launched the Model 3 long-range version in China, which recently saw a 3.7% price cut. Tesla’s China sales have improved this quarter amid the Model Y L inventory reportedly running out through October.

