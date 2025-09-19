Gary Black Says Tesla Stock Will Go 'Higher' — Predicts Decline In Q4: 'We Expect TSLA...'

The Future Fund LLC's managing director, Gary Black, expects Tesla Inc. TSLA stock to continue rising through the third quarter before it begins declining again in Q4.

Tesla Stock Likely Going Higher

The investor shared his thoughts in a post on the social media platform X on Thursday, highlighting TSLA stock's performance and his reluctance to buy the stock amid the rally, which happened after CEO Elon Musk purchased additional shares in the EV giant worth $1 billion.

"We are long-term investors and can't buy TSLA again until it offers a 2:1 risk-adjusted upside/downside," Black said in the post. However, the investor also outlined that he would advise that the stock is "likely going higher between now and 9/30 as traders discount a 3Q TSLA delivery beat (our 3Q delivs 470K vs WS 433K est)." It's worth noting that Black had also previously said that the automaker would see a strong Q3 sales performance.

The investor then added that he expects Tesla stock to fall in the fourth quarter as "the new more affordable model falls short of expectations," and predicted a 10%-12% decline in deliveries during Q4.

Elon Musk Reaffirms Tesla Commitment Amid Talent Exodus

The comments come as Musk recently reaffirmed his commitment to Tesla and his other ventures as the CEO shared an insight into his schedule. He also shared that he has a particular focus on Tesla's Optimus line of robots, the artificial intelligence exploits, as well as vehicle production.

Meanwhile, the Optimus team lead for AI, Ashish Kumar, announced that he was leaving the company, becoming the latest in a line of high-profile exits from the company that saw key individuals depart from the EV giant.

Tesla To Redesign Door Handles Amid NHTSA Probe, China Ban

Elsewhere, Tesla has said that it will be redesigning its electronically-operated door handles, which are currently under investigation by the NHTSA over safety risks that could lead to occupants, especially children, being trapped inside the vehicle due to a loss of power.

This probe also comes in as authorities in China are proposing a ban on flush door handles on all cars in the market due to safety concerns. Authorities say any such ban would take effect in July 2027.

Photo courtesy: VTT Studio / Shutterstock.com