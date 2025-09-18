Via Transportation, Inc. VIA shares rose in premarket trading after unveiling a partnership with Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Waymo.

The strategic alliance will let public agencies plug fully driverless ride-hailing into their existing networks, starting with Chandler, Arizona’s on-demand microtransit program.

The companies said the framework enables agencies using Via’s software to route Waymo vehicles as part of local transit service.

Chandler will pilot the approach within its Chandler Flex program this fall.

Under the partnership, agencies can dispatch Waymo’s autonomous fleet through Via’s operating platform, folding robotaxis into the same scheduling, routing, and reporting tools already used for microtransit.

The companies say this setup gives riders a seamless option inside the transit system rather than a separate app experience.

“Public transit riders and the government agencies who serve them are too often the last to have access to cutting-edge technology,” said Daniel Ramot, Via’s co-founder and CEO.

With the new integration, Via’s Scheduling Engine will assign Waymo vehicles when appropriate, based on a passenger’s needs and trip profile. The city will continue to monitor performance and compliance through Via’s software, including reporting required for federal funding and accessibility.

Waymo says it completes hundreds of thousands of paid rides weekly across five U.S. cities and cites tens of millions of autonomous miles.

The company points to internal data indicating substantially fewer injury-causing crashes than typical human driving where it operates.

Via reports its software supports public networks in hundreds of municipalities across more than 30 countries.

Price Action: VIA shares were trading higher by 5% to $52.50 premarket at last check Thursday.

