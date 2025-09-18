Ross Gerber Doubles Down On Waymo Praise, Says Robotaxi Has Been 'Solved:' 'Tesla Falls Further Behind'

Gerber Kawasaki's co-founder Ross Gerber has doubled down on his praise for Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL GOOG autonomous cab service Waymo amid a Robotaxi push in the U.S.

Ross Gerber Says Waymo Has Solved Robotaxi

Sharing his thoughts on the social media platform X on Wednesday, the investor hailed Waymo's effectiveness and proficiency when compared to Tesla Inc.'s TSLA FSD or Full Self Driving system.

"Driving on the streets by my house is extremely challenging due to many factors. Small curvy streets. Always construction, etc." Gerber said, adding that the FSD system experiences multiple disengagements when navigating the same course.

Gerber also said Waymos drive the same course with ease. "It's better than humans," Gerber said in the post before criticizing Tesla. "Robotaxi has been solved by Waymo and everyday Tesla falls further behind," the investor said.

Gerber's Doubt Over Tesla's Autonomy, Tesla Redacts NHTSA Crash Reports

The comments follow Gerber's earlier criticism of Tesla's camera-only approach to autonomous driving. He also criticized Elon Musk for focusing on the software part without addressing the hardware issues with the FSD.

Meanwhile, The Dawn Project's founder, Dan O'Dowd, has criticized Tesla for redacting Robotaxi crash reports submitted to the NHTSA, citing confidential business information within those reports.

Dan Ives Predicts Trillion-Dollar Opportunity, Waymo's 96 Million Milestone

However, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives recently said autonomous driving could present a $1 trillion opportunity for Tesla. "We estimate the AI and autonomous opportunity is worth at least $1 trillion alone for Tesla," Ives said in a recent investor's note.

Elsewhere, Waymo recently announced it completed 96 million driverless miles across four major cities in the U.S. and announced an expansion into the San Francisco airport area.

