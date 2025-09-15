Elon Musk smiling in suit with stock market charts.
September 15, 2025 10:59 AM 2 min read

Musk's Massive Tesla Stock Bet Recalls 2020—And A 400% Monster Rally

Follow
Zinger Key Points

Elon Musk just dropped a cool $1 billion on Tesla Inc TSLA stock, his first open-market buy since 2020 — the last time he did this, the stock went on a historic tear. But this time, the road ahead looks far less certain.

  • Track TSLA stock here.

Short-Term Pop, Familiar Playbook

Insider buying typically triggers immediate confidence and short covering, and Musk's purchase has already jolted Tesla's stock higher. The stock was already up 6% at the time of publication on Monday.

Related: Tesla Stock Climbs Nearly 7% In Monday Pre-Market: What’s Going On?

Back in 2020, however, his buy was followed by a swift market-wide selloff during the COVID crash, underscoring how quickly macro conditions can overwhelm even bold insider signals. Traders are again parsing whether this surge represents real momentum or a sentiment-driven spike.

History's Lesson: Fundamentals Drive the Big Moves

Tesla's epic 400%-plus climb from its January 2020 lows to August 2020, was less about Musk's personal wager and more about a perfect storm of growth catalysts:

  • scaling Model 3 and Model Y production
  • factory openings
  • index inclusion, and
  • a historic investor rotation into growth stocks.

This time, Tesla faces a more mature EV market, slowing demand growth, and rising competition, making fundamentals even more crucial in sustaining gains.

A Different Tesla, A Different Market

The context around Musk's billion-dollar bet has shifted dramatically.

Tesla's stock has rallied more than 20% in the past three months, but questions linger about margins, regulatory scrutiny, and Musk's high-profile pay package vote.

Unlike 2020's hyper-growth runway, Tesla now has to prove it can deliver against lofty milestones in a more skeptical market.

Musk's purchase is undeniably a strong show of confidence, but whether it sparks a repeat of Tesla's historic rally depends less on optics and more on execution. For now, traders have their signal; the hard part is deciding if it's worth chasing.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.

TSLA Logo
TSLATesla Inc
$419.115.85%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
87.82
Growth
75.51
Quality
63.44
Value
5.73
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved