Walt Disney Co. DIS has delayed the inaugural voyage of its first Asia-based cruise ship, the Disney Adventure, by three months, citing shipbuilding setbacks. Originally scheduled to sail from Singapore on December 15, the ship will now launch on March 10, 2026.

Joe Schott, president of Disney Signature Experiences, told Bloomberg that the delay stems from unexpected final-stage construction issues, not sea trials, which began last week.

Disney acquired the partially built vessel from Genting Hong Kong in 2022. Once completed, the ship, Disney’s largest to date, will accommodate roughly 6,700 passengers and home-port in Singapore for at least five years, offering about 25 sailings under the revised schedule.

Disney stock has risen 4% year-to-date, trailing the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s 7% gain. The company leaned on its Experiences segment to support fiscal third-quarter 2025 results, despite total revenue falling short of analyst expectations.

The division, encompassing theme parks and consumer products, posted $9.09 billion in revenue, up 8% year-over-year, and delivered $2.5 billion in operating income, surpassing any other segment.

Robust attendance at Walt Disney World, including its strongest third-quarter performance ever, underscored the segment’s growth-driving role.

The Experiences segment also underpinned Disney’s revised outlook. The company raised its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.85, above consensus estimates, while projecting 8% growth in Experiences segment operating income, up from a prior 6%-8% range.

CEO Robert A. Iger highlighted the division’s global expansion as a strategic priority, while CFO Hugh Johnston noted that its strength, combined with streaming’s turnaround, offsets declines in traditional linear TV.

Disney now anticipates double-digit growth in Entertainment operating income and 18% growth in Sports, fueled by new NFL and WWE content deals.

Looking ahead, Disney plans to nearly double investment in cruise ships and parks to $60 billion by 2033, expanding its fleet from six to 13 ships by 2031. Designed as a floating theme park for Southeast Asian and Indian markets, the Disney Adventure will feature record-setting attractions, including a 250-meter Iron Man-themed rollercoaster, the largest at sea.

Price Actions: DIS stock is trading lower by 0.38% to $115.35 at last check Thursday.

