Quantum stocks climbed Tuesday as anticipated interest rate cuts and a broader bullish move in tech stocks provided a supportive backdrop for innovation sectors like quantum computing.

Here's a look at what's going on in the quantum computing sector.

Nvidia – NVDA

Last week, NVIDIA Corp.'s NVDA venture capital division made an investment in Quantinuum, a quantum computing company majority-owned by Honeywell International, Inc. HON.

The investment was part of a $600 million funding round that values Quantinuum at $10 billion and marks Nvidia's first direct investment in quantum hardware.

Nvidia aims to leverage its software and hardware capabilities to advance quantum computing, including collaborations at the Accelerated Quantum Research Center in Boston.

Nvidia is also involved in developing hybrid quantum-classical computing solutions with partners like Quantum Machines to accelerate quantum research and applications

Rigetti – RGTI

Last Tuesday, Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI announced a strategic collaboration with India's Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) to explore the co-development of hybrid quantum computing systems for government laboratories and academic institutions.

The partnership will co-design hybrid quantum architectures, advance related technologies such as cryogenic electronics and develop application workflows for priority use cases.

IonQ – IONQ

IonQ, Inc. IONQ will host its 2025 Analyst Day on Sept. 12 at the New York Stock Exchange featuring presentations from the executive leadership team highlighting recent milestones and its product roadmap.

Last week, the company announced that in partnership with Element Six, a De Beers Group subsidiary, the team successfully produced high-quality, quantum-grade diamond films.

The films make it possible to manufacture diamond-based devices through conventional semiconductor fabrication processes.

IonQ also announced the appointment of Inder M. Singh as chief financial officer and chief operating officer, effective immediately.

D-Wave Quantum – QBTS

D-Wave Quantum, Inc. QBTS will participate in several technology events in September, including SEMICON Taiwan, Quantum World Congress and FintechNation 25, to showcase its annealing quantum computing and hybrid quantum technologies.

Last Tuesday, D-Wave announced the appointment of Stan Black as chief information security officer.

“D-Wave is leading the commercialization of quantum computing – a remarkable position that requires an equally remarkable focus on cybersecurity to protect the company’s interests and safeguard against complex threats,” said Black.

“I’m looking forward to applying my decades of experience in security and risk management as D-Wave’s period of accelerated growth continues,” he added.

Quantum Computing – QUBT

Quantum Computing, Inc. QUBT interim CEO Dr. Yuping Huang and CFO Chris Roberts will participate in the Lake Street Capital Markets 9th Annual Best Ideas Growth (Big9) Conference on Thursday.

