Quantum stocks ended the month of August with a mostly quiet week, and a couple of quantum computing companies were highlighted by prominent financial personalities.

Here's a look at what's going on in the quantum computing sector.

Rigetti – RGTI

Last Friday, Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI was awarded a $5.8 million contract from the Department of the Air Force for hybrid superconducting-optical quantum network nodes.

Earlier this week, CNBC host Jim Cramer said Rigetti may "have something that could be a home run, I don’t want to keep you out of it. But it is a speculation, please remember that."

Last week, Rigetti announced a collaboration with Montana State University. The partnership established the Quantum Core Research and Education Center, a new on-campus facility featuring a 9-qubit Rigetti Novera quantum processing unit.

RGTI stock climbed 9.5% over the past five days.

IonQ – IONQ

Personal finance expert Suze Orman recently named IonQ, Inc. IONQ as a stock that she owns and recommends to individual investors. IonQ stood out in her list, which included mega-cap names like Apple, AMD and Meta.

IONQ shares were up approximately 7% over the past week and up more than 70% over the past six months.

D-Wave Quantum – QBTS

D-Wave Quantum, Inc. QBTS shares were down more than 11% over the past month, and short interest in the stock is rising.

D-Wave currently has 59.84 million shares sold short, which is 18.13% of all regular shares that are available for trading.

Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.31 days to cover their short positions on average, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Quantum Computing – QUBT

Quantum Computing, Inc. QUBT saw a quiet week with no company-specific news. The stock ended the week mostly flat, but remained up by more than 150% over the past six months.

