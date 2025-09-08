Qualcomm QCOM is cementing its position as a key automotive technology player through expanded partnerships with Alphabet’s GOOGL GOOG Google, Valeo, and BMW.

The company uses artificial intelligence-powered platforms and advanced driver-assistance systems to push next-generation in-car experiences while driving record auto revenue growth.

Qualcomm Technologies and Google Cloud announced on Monday they have expanded their relationship to help automakers deliver enhanced in-car experiences through agentic AI.

The companies are integrating Google Cloud’s Automotive AI Agent, built on Gemini models, with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Digital Chassis to give automakers tools for developing multimodal, hybrid edge-to-cloud AI agents.

The collaboration aims to let automakers move beyond simple voice commands by creating conversational, personalized agents that enhance navigation, entertainment, and vehicle control.

By combining pre-built capabilities and an optimized reference architecture, the partnership reduces development time while enabling secure, branded, and interactive AI experiences that run seamlessly across devices and the cloud.

The agreement builds on a relationship dating back to 2016, when Google and Qualcomm first launched embedded Android infotainment systems. Since then, the two companies have worked on AI-enabled cockpits, integrated navigation, and large-scale Android Automotive OS deployments.

In parallel, Qualcomm Technologies and Valeo have extended their partnership to accelerate global adoption of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving solutions. Qualcomm also strengthened its automotive momentum with BMW, launching the Snapdragon Ride Pilot in the new iX3, with plans to expand from 60 to more than 100 markets by 2026.

The company’s automotive segment achieved a record $984 million in revenue in the third quarter, a 21% year-over-year increase, helping offset weaker handset demand and contributing to total revenue of $10.37 billion, surpassing Wall Street expectations.

Analysts praised Qualcomm’s results, with Rosenblatt describing the performance as a “solid beat,” while Bank of America and JPMorgan highlighted auto and IoT design wins as key long-term growth drivers. Nonetheless, exposure to China and Apple’s AAPL planned chip transition present potential headwinds.

Price Action: Qualcomm stock is trading lower by 0.04% to $159.78 at last check Monday.

