Qualcomm Technologies QCOM and Valeo expanded their collaboration to propel the launch of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Automated Driving (AD) solutions worldwide.

The alliance integrates Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Ride System on Chip (SoC) and ADAS/AD software stack with Valeo’s sensors, parking software, ECU systems, and system integration expertise.

The companies aim to deliver scalable, safety-focused platforms that streamline automakers’ deployment, cut system complexity, and bring faster hands-off driving, automated parking, and driver monitoring features to market.

The solution supports various hardware configurations by integrating ADAS with in-vehicle infotainment on a single Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC. This enables automakers to adopt flexible, future-ready platforms for Software-Defined Vehicles.

The announcement follows Qualcomm’s recent progress in automotive partnerships. Last week, the company and BMW unveiled Snapdragon Ride Pilot, an automated driving platform that combines Qualcomm’s Ride SoCs with a co-developed software stack. The system debuted in BMW’s new iX3 and is expected to expand from 60 to more than 100 markets by 2026.

Automotive has emerged as a critical growth engine for Qualcomm, which reported record auto revenue of $984 million in the fiscal third quarter, up 21% year over year.

The segment helped offset softer handset demand, contributing to overall quarterly revenue of $10.37 billion, a 10% increase, with earnings per share of $2.77 topping analyst forecasts.

Wall Street remains constructive on Qualcomm’s trajectory. Rosenblatt described the quarter as a “solid beat,” highlighting progress in edge AI, while Bank of America and JPMorgan pointed to growing design wins in automotive and IoT as durable growth drivers.

Still, analysts caution that risks remain, particularly tied to Qualcomm’s exposure to China and Apple’s AAPL expected shift away from its chips.

Price Action: Qualcomm stock is trading higher by 0.10% to $160.00 premarket at last check Monday.

Image via Shutterstock