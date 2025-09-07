Microsoft Warns Azure Users Of Latency From Red Sea Cable Damage

Microsoft Corp. MSFT warned on Saturday that Azure cloud users may experience higher latency following multiple undersea fiber cable cuts in the Red Sea region, forcing the tech giant to reroute network traffic through alternate pathways.

Check out the current price of MSFT stock here.

Service Disruption Affects Middle East Traffic Routes

According to a Reuters report, the world's second-biggest cloud provider after Amazon's AWS confirmed in a new status update that it’s experiencing service disruptions affecting traffic passing through the Middle East.

“We do expect higher latency on some traffic that previously traversed through the Middle East,” Microsoft stated in its Azure system status update. “Network traffic that does not traverse through the Middle East is not impacted.”

Azure Implements Traffic Rerouting Solutions

Despite the cable infrastructure damage, Azure has successfully rerouted affected traffic through alternative network paths, ensuring continuous service availability. The company emphasized that network traffic remains uninterrupted, though performance may be degraded on certain routes.

Microsoft Commits to Regular Status Updates

The Redmond-based technology company pledged to provide daily updates on the situation, with more frequent communications if conditions change. This proactive approach aims to keep enterprise customers and investors informed about potential cloud service impacts affecting the company’s $211 billion annual revenue stream.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, MSFT closed at $495.00, up 2.55%, on Friday.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that MSFT is experiencing short-term consolidation along with medium and long-term upward movement. Know how its momentum lines up with other well-known names.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock