OpenAI To Certify 10 Million Americans In Generative AI By 2030, Partnering With Walmart To Train The Next Wave Of AI-Savvy Workers

OpenAI announced on Thursday that it will offer generative artificial intelligence certifications as businesses increasingly seek workers with artificial intelligence skills.

Certification Program Launches Amid Growing Employer Demand

The company partnered with Walmart Inc. WMT to launch the program, aiming to certify 10 million Americans by 2030.

The initiative extends OpenAI Academy’s free educational resources launched in March. Walmart’s 2 million employees will access tailored certification versions, according to Chief People Officer Donna Morris.

Pilot Phase Timeline and Jobs Platform

OpenAI plans to launch the pilot certification program by late 2025 or early 2026. The company will simultaneously develop a jobs platform connecting AI-skilled workers with employers, targeting a second-half 2026 launch.

“We’ve studied what has and hasn’t worked in the past, and are designing our programs to better serve the needs of both workers and companies,” OpenAI stated.

Market Drivers Behind AI Skills Push

A Microsoft Corp. MSFT survey of 31,000 knowledge workers found 71% of business leaders prefer less-experienced candidates with AI skills over more-experienced workers without them. This demand shift reflects the growing integration of AI tools across industries.

Strategic Infrastructure Investment

The announcement follows OpenAI’s $10 billion partnership with Broadcom Inc. AVGO for the production of custom AI chips, reducing its reliance on Nvidia Corp. NVDA. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman plans to double the company’s compute capacity over the next five months.

The company recently pursued a $10.3 billion secondary share sale at a $500 billion valuation, up from $300 billion in April.

