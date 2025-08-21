In a sky-high plot twist, EHang Holdings Ltd – ADR EH, China's pioneering electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) maker, is soaring ahead of U.S. rivals Joby Aviation Inc JOBY and Archer Aviation Inc ACHR, threatening to dominate the nascent aerial transport market.

According to JPMorgan analyst Beatrice Lam, EHang isn't just building prototypes — it's already profitable and poised to cash in on a projected $100 billion global eVTOL market by 2040. With a stock price of $17.26 on Aug. 20, and a Dec. 26 price target of $26 (a cool 51% upside), EHang's first-mover advantage is no laughing matter.

Certificates In Hand, Profits In Sight

EHang's secret weapon? It's the first to snag all necessary CAAC certificates (Airworthiness, Type, Production and Operational) in China, leaving peers scrambling.

While Joby and Archer lag one to four years behind in commercial readiness, EHang is ramping up production to 300-800 units annually by 2025-’27.

Its non-GAAP net profit, already breakeven in 2024, is forecast to skyrocket at a 307% CAGR through 2027, hitting 319 million RMB ($44.5 million approximately). Meanwhile, Joby and Archer are not flying the same heights, with JPMorgan slapping Underweight and Neutral ratings on them, respectively.

Catalysts and Challenges Aloft

Near-term wins include expanding flight licenses across China and launching the VT35 in 3Q25.

But risks loom — execution hiccups, regulatory shifts or raw material spikes could clip its wings.

Still, with a 1,000-plus unit order backlog, EHang's global leadership looks promising.

EHang's Edge: First-mover with full certifications and a 307% profit CAGR forecast, per JPMorgan estimates.

As EHang taxis toward global dominance, Joby and Archer might need more than a prayer to catch up. Buckle up — this eVTOL race is just getting airborne!

Photo: EH216-S Completes First Human-Carrying Flights in Indonesia. Courtesy EHang