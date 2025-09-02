Apple Inc's AAPL fall iPhone event is shaping up to be less about AI fireworks and more about a bold hardware gamble.

After years of tweaking sizes and specs, Apple is reportedly betting big on a new iPhone Air: a lighter, thinner device that could shake up its stagnant lineup and help it reclaim momentum in critical markets like China.

According to JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee, Apple's bet on the new iPhone Air—a slimmer, lighter addition to the lineup—could inject some upside into what's otherwise expected to be a "flat cycle."

Wall Street is eyeing this wildcard closely, with pricing strategy in China's subsidy-driven market emerging as a key swing factor.

The ‘Air' Factor: Slim, Light, And Strategic

Chatterjee sees the iPhone Air as Apple's attempt to revitalize its struggling fourth SKU slot, once occupied by the Mini and Plus models. The Air will feature a 6.6-inch ProMotion display, a razor-thin 5.5 mm chassis, and a 145-gram build—the lightest in years.

Though it won't match the Pro lineup's triple-camera array or battery life, it will carry high-end specs like 12 GB RAM and an in-house modem. Priced between $899 and $949, the Air could see stronger adoption if Apple pushes pricing closer to $800 to qualify for China's 15% subsidy threshold.

Incremental Upgrades Elsewhere

Outside the Air, Chatterjee expects only evolutionary changes across the iPhone 17 lineup, including a rectangular camera bump on Pro models, upgraded zoom, and increased storage.

Other product reveals—Apple Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3 with satellite connectivity, and AirPods Pro 3—are also incremental.

Still, tariff relief and the potential success of the Air could make this event more market-moving than initially expected.

Image: Shutterstock