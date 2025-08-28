Apple–TSMC Chip Pact Builds Firewall Against Trump's Tariffs

Apple Inc AAPL isn't just building the iPhone 18—it's creating a moat. By reportedly securing nearly half of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd's TSM initial 2nm chip production capacity, Apple has locked in supply for its flagship device while also erecting a "firewall" against President Donald Trump's proposed 100% tariffs on imported semiconductors.

Track AAPL stock here.

The move highlights how Apple's scale, foresight, and U.S. investments could shield it from the political storm that threatens to slam its rivals.

Read Also: Six Years Late, Apple’s Foldable iPhone Could Still Flip Everything

First-Mover Advantage In Chips

The iPhone maker's reported deal to grab almost half of TSMC's first 2nm output is a flex that could leave competitors scrambling. Qualcomm Inc. QCOM and MediaTek, already competing for cutting-edge mobile processors, may find themselves at a disadvantage, while AI chip heavyweights like Nvidia Corp. NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD risk bottlenecks for their next-generation designs. Even Alphabet Inc‘s GOOGL GOOG Google and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd SSNLF, with ambitions in mobile silicon, could be forced to make do with smaller slices of TSMC's most advanced node.

For Apple, the advantage is clear: by locking in bleeding-edge chips early, it ensures the iPhone 18 launches with a performance edge just as rivals wrestle with supply constraints.

A Silicon Shield Against Tariffs

Beyond supply, Apple is hedging against politics. Trump's proposed 100% semiconductor tariffs are aimed squarely at imported chips, but Apple appears to have carved out protection on two fronts:

The U.S. Bet: Apple pledged $100 billion in new U.S. investments, earning potential tariff immunity under carve-outs for companies reshoring or investing domestically.

Apple pledged $100 billion in new U.S. investments, earning potential tariff immunity under carve-outs for companies reshoring or investing domestically. TSMC's Arizona Expansion: With TSMC's multibillion-dollar fabs under construction in Arizona, its chips could also qualify for exemptions, insulating Apple from cost shocks that could punish rivals dependent on Asia-made wafers.

Taken together, Apple's deal looks less like panic-buying and more like chess—positioning itself two moves ahead of both competitors and Washington.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Prathmesh T On Shutterstock.com