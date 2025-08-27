Apple Inc AAPL is set to host its highly anticipated iPhone 17 event, which could provide a boost to the stock price or be a “sell-the-news” event.

Here's a look at what to expect and how the stock has reacted to recent events.

Apple iPhone 17 Event

Apple announced its iPhone 17 event is titled "Awe Dropping" with invites sent out recently. The event will take place on Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. PT in the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, California.

Apple will livestream the event at apple.com and through the Apple TV app.

This marks the first large-scale event from Apple since its WWDC event held on June 9.

What to Expect From Apple

The iPhone 17 is highly anticipated, as consumers look for more AI tools on their smartphones, an area that Apple may have been slow to integrate in recent models.

Apple is expected to share details on its new iPhone 17 models, which may include purple and green colors, updates to the camera and the company's slimmest model ever made.

The company's iPhone 17 could feature the slim Air model that would put Apple on the same pace of other smartphone companies focusing on a trend of thinner smartphones. The model would replace the iPhone Plus model for the latest line of smartphones.

Apple will announce pricing for the iPhone 17 models at the event with TechCrunch reporting that the phones are expected to be $800 for the iPhone 17, $1,250 for the iPhone 17 Pro Max and $1,050 for the Pro.

A highly anticipated foldable iPhone is expected to launch next year.

Along with new updates for the iPhone, Apple is also expected to share updates on the Apple Watch series and the AirPods Pro 3.

Apple Stock Price Reaction

Apple events are often widely watched by analysts and investors, with Apple stock being volatile in the lead-up to, during and in the days following the event.

Some investors and analysts see Apple events as "sell-the-news" events with a lead-up of shares going higher before the event, then trading lower after the event.

Apple's WWDC event held on June 9 saw shares trade between $200.02 and $206 on the day of the event, before closing at $201.45. The stock traded between $200.57 and $204.35 the following day and closed at $202.67.

This marked a slight gain from the Apple stock price the day after WWDC.

On June 2, one week before the event, Apple stock traded at $201.70, or nearly the same price that shares closed at on the day of the event.

In 2024, Apple hosted two major events with WWDC on June 10, 2024, and its Apple Event on Sept. 9, 2024.

On June 10, 2024, Apple stock traded between $192.15 and $197.30 and the stock closed at $193.12. The following day, the stock traded between $193.63 and $207.16, closing at $207.15.

This marked a significant gain from the day of the event, with positive analyst reactions to the company showing off Apple Intelligence, sending shares to record highs.

The stock traded at $194.03 a week before the event.

On Sept. 9, 2024, Apple stock traded between $216.71 and $221.27 before closing at $220.91. The following day, Apple stock trade between $216.73 and $221.48 with shares closing at $220.11.

The stock traded at $222.77 a week before the event.

Over the past three major Apple events, Apple stock closed higher twice and lower once. The two higher closers came from June WWDC events, while the last iPhone event saw a lower close.

Apple stock closed lower each of the past three event days than it did a week before the event, highlighting that the "sell-the-news" theory may be a reality when it comes to Apple events.

Apple Stock Price

Apple stock trades at $230 on Wednesday versus a 52-week trading range of $169.21 to $260.09. Apple stock is down 8% year-to-date in 2025.

With around two weeks until the event, the big question is whether Apple stock has more upside in the coming weeks and following its latest iPhone event.

