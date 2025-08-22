Apple TV+ Hikes Price 30% To $12.99 As Streaming Losses Reportedly Top $1 Billion

Apple Inc. AAPL raised Apple TV+ monthly subscription prices 30% to $12.99, effective Thursday for new customers and within 30 days for existing subscribers after their next renewal date.

Losses Mount Despite Emmy Success

The price adjustment comes as The Information reported Apple TV+ loses over $1 billion annually, making it the only unprofitable segment in Apple’s services portfolio.

The platform trails Netflix Inc. NFLX, Walt Disney Co.‘s DIS Disney+ and Amazon.com Inc.‘s AMZN Amazon Prime Video in subscriber count.

Apple has allocated over $5 billion annually to content since 2019, though this budget was reduced by approximately $500 million last year. Analysts estimate Apple TV+ reached 40.4 million subscribers by end-2024, significantly behind Netflix’s 301.63 million and Disney’s 124.6 million subscribers.

Strategic Expansion Efforts Continue

The company maintains its expansion strategy despite losses. In February, Apple launched the TV+ app on Android devices, with Bank of America Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan estimating a potential $2 billion revenue impact from penetrating 1.5% of Android’s installed base. The move aims to increase brand awareness beyond the iOS ecosystem.

Yearly Rate Unchanged, Bundle Pricing Stable

Apple preserved its $99.99 annual subscription rate and maintained Apple One bundle pricing at $19.95 monthly. The streaming service previously increased from $6.99 to $9.99 in 2023, following its initial $4.99 launch price.

Industry data shows consumers spend an average $52.97 monthly on streaming services, with Apple TV+ ranking highest in content quality despite having the smallest library among major platforms, according to Self Financial study using IMDb ratings.

