Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Says Tesla Robotaxi Could Represent 90% Of TSLA's Value — Global Autonomous Taxi TAM Could Reach $10 Trillion By 2030

Investor Cathie Wood's firm ARK Invest released a new research paper outlining the autonomous ride-hailing sector's growth in the U.S., as well as predicting Tesla Inc.'s TSLA Robotaxi roadmap.

Tesla's Production Advantage Over Rivals

The company's Austin factory could produce enough units to surpass the entire ride-hail fleet in the city in approximately 9 days, the research paper released by the firm said on Tuesday.

Tesla has a scaling advantage over rivals like Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL GOOG Waymo, as Waymo looks to add no more than 2,000 units to its fleet the next year, according to the report.

On the other hand, "Tesla can produce more than 5,000 vehicles every day," the report said, adding that the figure is exclusive of "Tesla's planned production of ~2–4 million Cybercabs annually," scheduled for 2026.

Tesla's Robotaxi endeavors could represent over 90% of the EV giant's value by the year 2029, the report says, while also highlighting a $10 trillion global Total Addressable Market (TAM) opportunity for autonomous taxis.

Collecting More Data, Saving On Costs

The paper also suggests that Tesla collects over "~40x more miles of real-world driving data per day" via the FSD system and approximately "900x more from its global fleet," when compared to the likes of Waymo.

Unlike Waymo's limited data due to its geofenced operations model, Tesla's data is also more diverse from various parts of the globe, ARK Invest said in the research paper.

Tesla could also save about 30%-50% more on costs per mile than Waymo, as the company produces its vehicles and saves on hardware through its camera-based system when compared to Waymo, which favors more expensive LiDAR.

Tesla's Robotaxi and FSD lawsuits

The research paper comes as Tesla is facing a lawsuit filed by investors over the Robotaxi, as well as the FSD system's safety, brought into question after the June launch event in Austin, which involved possible traffic violations by the Model Y robotaxis.

The company's FSD ambitions also face a blow in the form of a class action lawsuit filed by Tesla customers in California over what they say were misleading claims regarding the FSD system's autonomous capabilities by Tesla.

Criticism From Experts And FSD in Japan?

Elsewhere, the company is also facing criticism from experts like former Waymo CEO John Krafcik, who said that the Tesla Robotaxi wasn't a real autonomous cab since there was a safety driver onboard at all times.

Tesla also began testing its Supervised FSD in Japan after posting a video of the test on its official handle on the social media platform X amid the Bay Area expansion of its ride-hailing service.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock