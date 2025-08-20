Tesla Begins Testing FSD In This Asian Country While Facing Lawsuits Back Home

Tesla Inc. TSLA has begun testing its FSD or Full Self-Driving system in countries outside the U.S. amid the fiercely competitive autonomous driving race.

Tesla Begins Supervised FSD Testing In Asia

Elon Musk's EV giant has begun conducting testing in Japan, according to a post shared on the social media platform X from Tesla Japan's official account on Wednesday.

The company shared a video showcasing a Tesla vehicle driving on Supervised FSD on the streets of Japan. The 3-minute-long video showcases instances of the car following traffic rules, merging lanes, and stopping at red lights.

The vehicle also maintained the speed limit of 40 and did not exceed it at any point during the video. During the drive, the vehicle also navigated a part of the course that was under maintenance.

FSD Class Action Lawsuit Adds Another Hurdle For Tesla's Autonomous Ambitions

The news comes as Tesla faces a class action lawsuit certified by a district judge in California over the company's "misleading" claims about the FSD system's capabilities, calling the lawsuit justified.

The lawsuit is one of several that the company has faced, with another lawsuit filed by investors over FSD and Robotaxi's safety following the Austin launch event in June. Tesla was also ordered to pay $243 million in damages to the plaintiffs in a lawsuit over a 2019 crash in Florida, which resulted in the death of a woman.

Tesla's Ride-Hailing Expansion Faces Criticism

Meanwhile, Tesla's ride-hailing service was recently expanded into the San Francisco Bay Area, where it currently operates in a limited rollout and an invite-only capacity.

The rollout, as well as Tesla's Robotaxi ambitions, have been criticized by experts like John Krafcik, the former Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG autonomous cab company Waymo CEO, for not being a "real" Robotaxi due to the presence of an onboard safety driver.

Key Tesla Insiders Selling Equity

Elsewhere, key figures within Tesla, including CEO Elon Musk's brother Kimbal Musk, have sold off a significant amount of their equity in the EV giant over the last year amid poor sales woes.

