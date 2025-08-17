Sam Altman Says He's Envious Of Young College Students Because In The Year 2035 They'll Land 'Super Well-Paid' Jobs

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says the class of 2035 won't just find jobs, they may blast off to them. In a new interview, he forecast that in about 10 years, some college grads could be exploring the solar system in "super well-paid" roles, and said he's envious.

What Happened: "In 2035, that graduating college student, if they still go to college at all, could very well be leaving on a mission to explore the solar system on a spaceship in some completely new, exciting, super well-paid, super interesting job," Altman told video journalist Cleo Abram last week. "And [they'll be] feeling so bad for you and I that we had to do this really boring old kind of work."

Altman said young workers will adapt best even as AI erases some roles. "If I were 22 right now and graduating college, I would feel like the luckiest kid in all of history," he said. He said many entry-level roles will change as AI reshapes work, but the upside for fast learners will outweigh losses.

After last week's launch of GPT-5, Altman argued the world now carries "a team of PhD-level experts" in its pocket. He added that AI tools will make it easier than ever for one person to build a company that once took "hundreds" of people, even a one-person unicorn.

Why It Matters: Other tech pioneers are offering earthbound and still enticing forecasts. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has said AI could shorten the workweek to two or three days as machines do "most things," a shift he argues could free time for families and care.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says AI already gives teams "superhuman" abilities and urges students to learn how to work with chatbots and robots, arguing the next decade is about applying AI across industries.

And investor Mark Cuban thinks AI's leverage could mint history's first trillionaire, possibly "just one dude in the basement," as solo builders turn smart prompts into massive businesses.

Photo Courtesy: Meir Chaimowitz on Shutterstock.com

