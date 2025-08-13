WhatsApp And Telegram Users In Russia Face New Restrictions On Voice Calls As Trump-Putin Alaska Meet Looms

On Wednesday, Russia announced that it has partially restricted audio calls on Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta Platforms, Inc.'s META WhatsApp and Pavel Durov's Telegram, signaling another move to tighten internet control ahead of President Donald Trump's scheduled meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Russia Restricts Messaging App Calls

Russian authorities announced that they are "partially" blocking calls on Telegram and WhatsApp. The move, justified by the government as necessary to combat crime, comes amid long-running efforts to regulate online activity, reported the Associated Press.

"According to law enforcement agencies and numerous appeals from citizens, foreign messengers Telegram and WhatsApp have become the main voice services used to deceive and extort money, and to involve Russian citizens in sabotage and terrorist activities," said Roskomnadzor, the country's media and internet regulator.

The agency added that repeated requests to comply with Russian laws were ignored by the platforms.

A WhatsApp spokesperson pushed back, stating the encrypted service "defies government attempts to violate people's right to secure communication, which is why Russia is trying to block it from over 100 million Russian people."

The Kremlin's Broader Digital Strategy

Russia has steadily moved to control the internet through restrictive laws, website bans and monitoring technologies.

Officials in July restricted cellphone internet access, citing the need to counter Ukrainian drone attacks, the report said.

Authorities are also developing a "white list" of essential websites that would remain accessible during shutdowns, particularly in areas like Crimea, where officials indicated internet restrictions could last indefinitely.

The government is simultaneously promoting MAX, a national messaging app developed by VK, designed to integrate messaging, government services and payments. Over two million users registered during beta tests, but experts note it remains less popular than WhatsApp or Telegram. New laws also require MAX to be preinstalled on all smartphones sold in Russia and allow authorities to access user data.

Trump And Putin To Meet In Alaska

The restrictions come as Trump prepares to meet Putin in Alaska on Friday, the first direct U.S.-Russia talks since the start of the war in Ukraine.

The summit could influence sanctions, energy exports and security dynamics.

Trump has signaled that a ceasefire will be a top priority, warning of "very severe consequences" if Russia continues attacks on civilians.

Meanwhile, some U.S. reports suggest Russia may have breached federal court document systems, adding a cyber dimension to escalating tensions ahead of the summit.

Price Action: On Wednesday, Meta's stock fell 1.26% but edged up 0.040% in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings show that META has sustained an upward trend over the short, medium and long term. Additional performance insights are available here.

