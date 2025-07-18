WhatsApp, owned by Meta Platforms Inc. META has been advised to brace for its exit from the Russian market. This warning was issued by a Russian lawmaker on Friday.

What Happened: Anton Gorelkin, a lawmaker responsible for regulating the IT sector, cautioned that WhatsApp could be added to a list of restricted software, Reuters reported.

The warning follows a new law signed by President Vladimir Putin, allowing the creation of a state-backed messaging app, MAX, linked to government services, as Russia moves to lessen its dependence on platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram.

Gorelkin, through his statement on Telegram, hinted that the state-backed app could gain market share if WhatsApp, used daily by 68% of Russians, left the market. He also mentioned that Meta has been labeled as an extremist organization in Russia, leading to a ban on its social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram, since 2022.

“It’s time for WhatsApp to prepare to leave the Russian market,” stated Gorelkin

Anton Nemkin, a member of the parliament’s IT committee, told the TASS news agency that WhatsApp’s operation within Russia’s digital space poses a legal national security threat. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov added that all services are required to adhere to Russian law.

There are concerns that Russia’s new state-backed messaging app may track its users’ activities. Meanwhile, Critics have suggested that Russia could slow WhatsApp’s speeds to encourage downloads of the new app.

Why It Matters: This move by Russian lawmakers is the latest in a series of actions taken by the country to assert its digital sovereignty and reduce dependence on foreign tech platforms.

It is also ironic because back in September, Meta banned Russian state media globally, including RT and Rossiya Segodnya, due to accusations of deceptive tactics for covert influence operations online. This ban was announced in amid an escalation in Meta’s efforts to combat foreign interference.

Furthermore, the U.S. has been involved in a diplomatic tussle with Russia over the Ukraine crisis. In July 2025, President Donald Trump announced a plan to help Ukraine by enabling European allies to buy advanced U.S. weapons. He also threatened Russia with 100% “secondary tariffs” if the war continued.

However, Trump’s tariff threat was criticized by economist Justin Wolfers, who pointed out that Russia was already under U.S. sanctions, making any additional tariffs irrelevant.

