President Donald Trump on Wednesday brushed aside a question about a fresh report indicating that Russia played a role in breaching the electronic system that handles U.S. federal court case documents.

Trump Was Not Surprised

Trump responded to a reporter’s question about the breach:

"Are you surprised?” Trump said during a press event at The Kennedy Center, according to CNBC.

"They hack in, that's what they do," he added about Russia.

"They're good at it, we're good at it, we're actually better at it,” Trump said.

The disclosure of the intrusion surfaced just days before Trump is scheduled to meet in Alaska with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding Russia's war against Ukraine.

Trump said he "could" raise the hack in that meeting.

The Hack

The New York Times reported that evidence indicates a Russia-based actor appeared to breach the court case document system and "recently compromised sealed records," which includes nonpublic files such as information on people charged with national security offenses.

The U.S. Courts system announced last week that it "is taking additional steps to strengthen protections for sensitive case documents in response to recent escalated cyberattacks of a sophisticated and persistent nature on its case management system."

An internal memo from the court system, reviewed by the Times, warned that "persistent and sophisticated cyber threat actors have recently compromised sealed records," stressing, "This remains an URGENT MATTER that requires immediate action.”

