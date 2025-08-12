Meta Stock Hits New High As Threads Rockets Past 400 Million Users

Meta Platforms Inc.’s META Threads has surpassed 400 million monthly active users, just two years after launching as a rival to Twitter (now X), Instagram’s Adam Mosseri announced on Tuesday. The company’s stock price crossed the 52-week high of $784.75 on Tuesday after the update.

Threads added 50 million monthly users in the past quarter, building on the more than 350 million MAUs Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reported in late April, TechCrunch reported on Tuesday.

X still leads with over 600 million MAUs, based on past comments from former CEO Linda Yaccarino.

However, Similarweb data shows Threads is closing in on X’s daily mobile app usage.

Meta launched Threads in 2023 as a potential “X killer” to attract users from Elon Musk’s platform.

In June 2025, Threads recorded 115.1 million daily active users on iOS and Android — a 127.8% year-over-year jump — while X had 132 million, down 15.2% from a year earlier.

On the web, X remains dominant with 145.8 million average daily visits worldwide in June, compared with Threads’ 6.9 million.

Threads’ growth follows a wave of new features over the past year, including DMs, fediverse integrations, custom feeds, AI tools and more.

Meta stock gained over 34% year-to-date. Wall Street analysts raised price forecasts and reaffirmed bullish ratings on Meta after the company’s strong second-quarter 2025 results and upbeat third-quarter guidance.

Analysts from Rosenblatt, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Cantor Fitzgerald, Wedbush and KeyBanc cited accelerating ad revenue growth, surging engagement, and rapid progress in AI-driven monetization as key positives.

They said Meta’s heavy AI investments — including higher capex for data centers, infrastructure, and product development — already deliver stronger ad conversions, deeper user engagement and new revenue streams. They noted Meta is well-positioned to lead in AI, expand monetization across platforms and maintain double-digit growth despite rising expenses.

META Price Action: META stock is trading higher by 3.02% to $789.03 at publication on Tuesday.

