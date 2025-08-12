Ford Issues A Recall For 103,000 F-150 Pickup Trucks Over Damaged Axle Bolt

Ford Motor Co. F has issued a recall for over 103,000 F-150 pickup trucks, manufactured between 2023-2025, with a damaged rear axle bolt.

Damaged Rear Axle Bolt May Cause Loss Of Power

The damaged bolts could cause the vehicle to roll away when stationary and the parking brake is not engaged, or cause loss of power, the NHTSA said on Tuesday in a report.

The issue affects certain F-150 trucks equipped with the "Trailer Tow Max Duty" package and a 9.75-inch heavy-duty axle with a 3/4 float axle design, the NHTSA said in the report.

The dealers will fix the issue free of charge, NHTSA said and the agency estimates over 1% of the vehicles are affected by the issue.

Source: NHTSA

Ford's Recent Recall Woes

The recall comes as the company has been facing issues with recalls, after it had recently issued several recalls for different vehicles in its lineup. The company had recently recalled over 850,000 vehicles for an engine stalling issue.

Ford also recalled the Lincoln Aviator SUVs over an issue with the adhesive of its rear window bar and C-Pillar trim, which could cause it to detach. The company also issued a separate recall for the Mustang Mach-E over a rear door issue, which could lock passengers inside the car.

Ford's $5 Billion Investment, New EV Platform

The recall coincides with Ford announcing a $5 billion investment in the company's production facilities as well as a new EV platform, which will form the basis of Ford's affordable EV lineup. The company said that its affordable lineup will square up against Chinese automakers, amid stiff competition.

Ford scores well on Momentum and Value metrics while offering satisfactory Quality and Growth. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings today!

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Mike Mareen / Shutterstock