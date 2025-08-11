Rivian Automotive RIVN stock is trading higher on Monday following reports of the electric vehicle maker’s plans to begin rolling out its 2025.26 vehicle software update about a month after its last release, which added Alphabet GOOGL Google Maps integration to its navigation system.

Release notes shared by X user RivianRoamer show that the update delivers “enhanced perception upgrades” to autonomous and active safety features on second-generation R1S and R1T models, electric vehicles.com reported on Monday.

The improvements include better performance when sensors are blocked by snow, mud, or sunlight, faster detection of dynamic traffic events like cut-ins and lane merges, and expanded vehicle detection for multiple lanes and cross-traffic.

The update also improves driver display visuals and reduces disengagements on poorly marked roads.

Rivian enhanced navigation stability and responsiveness, fixed display issues after streaming DRM-protected content, and integrated Amazon.com AMZN Alexa with YouTube. It also resolved an Apple AAPL Music login bug.

Steering calibrations in Sport and Off-Road modes offer sharper cornering precision, reduced wheel kickback, and better torque feedback on loose terrain.

In late July, Chief Software Officer Wassym Bensaid confirmed Rivian was working on audio tuning updates following owner complaints. The company also recently cut lease prices for standard 2026 R1 models, reversing hikes made less than a month ago.

Despite Monday’s rally, Rivian shares remain down over 9% year-to-date as EV-sector competition intensifies. Tesla TSLA CEO Elon Musk recently highlighted Rivian as the biggest cash burner among non-Tesla EV makers, which collectively have lost $88 billion in free cash flow.

Musk said generating free cash flow at Tesla is challenging, especially as rivals like Rivian and Lucid LCID continue to burn through billions.

Responding on X to a chart showing Tesla’s positive free cash flow versus competitors, Musk noted that non-Tesla EV makers racked up $88 billion in cumulative cash burn, with Rivian leading the losses.

While Tesla remains cash flow positive, sales have slumped by double digits in several global markets, over 60% in the U.K., and more than 21% in California.

Price Action: Rivian shares are trading higher by 2.08% to $12.04 at last check Monday.

