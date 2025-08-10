Trump Wanted Intel CEO Out, Now Lip-Bu Tan Is Heading To The White House On Monday: Report

Intel Corporation INTC CEO Lip-Bu Tan is reportedly set to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday, after facing criticism over his past business ties to China.

Trump Calls For Tan's Resignation Amid China Ties Controversy

Tan came under fire from Trump due to his alleged ties with Chinese businesses, with Trump publicly calling for Tan’s resignation.

The criticism is largely tied to Tan's leadership of Cadence Design Systems CDNS, where his venture-capital firm invested in Chinese companies and his involvement in a business that had dealings with Chinese military-linked institutions.

Trump's comments came a day after he exempted certain U.S. tech companies, including Apple Inc. AAPL, from new tariffs on semiconductors, but with the condition that they increase U.S. investment.

Trump accused Tan of being "highly conflicted" and stated that there was no other solution than for him to step down.

This came after Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) sent a letter to Intel seeking answers about the national security risks linked to Tan's significant Chinese investments, expressing concerns over Intel's $8 billion federal grant under the CHIPS Act.

Tan’s White House Visit: A Bid For Redemption?

Tan will reportedly meet with Trump to explain his personal and professional background, to gain the president's approval, reported the Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter.

Tan reportedly plans to stress the importance of Intel’s manufacturing capabilities to U.S. national security, hoping to reassure the administration of his commitment to the country.

Earlier, in a public letter to Intel employees, Tan responded to the allegations about his connections to Chinese companies and the conflict of interest raised by Trump saying, "My reputation has been built on trust."

Intel's Strategic Shift Amid Challenges

Tan’s leadership has faced internal resistance, including disagreements with the company's board.

Intel had promised to make substantial U.S. investments under former President Joe Biden's Chips Act, but progress on large-scale manufacturing plants in Ohio has been slower than expected, frustrating U.S. politicians, particularly those in Ohio.

Despite these challenges, Intel reported $12.86 billion in revenue for the second quarter of 2025, surpassing analyst estimates, though it missed earnings expectations.

Price Action: Intel's shares have risen 2.31% over the past five days but remain down 1.34% year-to-date, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that INTC is showing a negative price trend across short, medium and long-term periods. More detailed performance data is available here.

