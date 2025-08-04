Nvidia Is Producing 'Unprecedented Wealth' For Its Employees, Nearly 80% Are Already Millionaires: Report

As Nvidia Corp. NVDA continues to dominate the AI race and stock market, a new report says that the wealth created inside the company has reached stunning levels.

Jensen Huang-Led Nvidia Staff Are Riding A Wealth Wave

On Monday, in a post shared on X, formerly Twitter, financial commentary platform The Kobeissi Letter said, "This is incredible: Roughly 50% of Nvidia employees are now worth over $25 million. Roughly 80% of Nvidia employees are now millionaires. The AI revolution is producing unprecedented wealth."

Stock Options Are Fueling Life-Changing Wealth

According to the available reports, a June survey of more than 3,000 Nvidia employees has revealed that a staggering 76–78% of respondents are now millionaires, with nearly half reporting a net worth exceeding $25 million.

The surge in employee wealth reflects the company's meteoric rise in market value.

The internal poll, conducted among roughly 10% of Nvidia's 30,000-person workforce, highlights the outsized impact of the chipmaker's employee stock purchase program.

The initiative allows staff to buy company shares at a 15% discount, a benefit that has paid off handsomely amid Nvidia's explosive growth.

Huang Says He's Created More Billionaires Than Any CEO

Nvidia CEO Huang last month addressed executive compensation during a podcast appearance with venture capitalists Chamath Palihapitiya and Jason Calacanis, saying, "I've created more billionaires on my management team than any CEO in the world."

At the time, he highlighted the company's practice of rewarding talent with stock and reiterated his belief in empowering small, highly skilled teams. "You take care of people and everything else takes care of itself," he said.

Nvidia's Market Cap Surpasses $4 Trillion

Nvidia is now the most valuable public company in the world, boasting a market capitalization of $4.39 trillion. The stock is up over 79% in the past 12 months and more than 30% year to date, according to Benzinga Pro.

With CEO Huang's net worth reportedly exceeding $157 billion, Nvidia's ascent continues to reshape not just the AI sector.

According to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, Nvidia continues to exhibit strong upward momentum across short, medium and long-term timeframes. Additional performance metrics can be found here.

