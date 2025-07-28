July 28, 2025 6:16 AM 2 min read

Alibaba Cloud Founder Says True Innovation Doesn't Need Expensive Hires As Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Rolls Out Hundred Million Dollar Packages

by Mohd Haider Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Wang Jian, the founder of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s BABA cloud and AI unit, expressed that exorbitant salaries for AI talent are not essential for true innovation.

Check out the current price of BABA stock here

What Happened: In an interview with Bloomberg’s Annabelle Droulers, Jian, who established Alibaba Cloud in 2009, stated that the key to innovation lies in finding the right people rather than paying top dollar for talent.

He contrasted the approach of American tech giants, which he believes are overly focused on existing business success and average technology. Jian emphasized the importance of identifying the right talent for new business and true innovation.

Jian stated, “If it’s true innovation, that basically means talent.”

See Also: Donald Trump Announces 15% Tariff Trade Agreement With EU, Ending Months Of Trade Uncertainty

This perspective comes amid a trend of major tech companies offering substantial salaries to recruit top AI talent. Meta Platforms Inc. META recently made headlines for its aggressive hiring strategy, including a $14.3 billion deal to acquire a 49% stake in Scale AI and $100 million signing bonuses for OpenAI employees.

Why It Matters: Jian’s comments reflect a growing debate in the tech industry about the most effective approach to securing AI talent. Meta’s recent hiring spree, which has been compared to “mafioso” tactics, has sparked a contentious talent war in Silicon Valley.

Meanwhile, China’s AI industry is witnessing the launch of open-source AI models and consolidation among major tech players. This approach has led to China closing the gap with the US in the AI race, as noted by Nvidia‘s NVDA CEO Jensen Huang.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock

BABA Logo
BABAAlibaba Group Holding Ltd
$122.251.85%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
90.29
Growth
94.74
Quality
46.49
Value
84.53
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
META Logo
METAMeta Platforms Inc
$716.500.54%
NVDA Logo
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$174.650.66%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
Tech
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved