Elon Musk Reacts Sarcastically About LiDAR As Waymo Attempts Head-On Collision, Blocks Traffic: 'What Do I Know About Technology'

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk's reaction to a video of Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL GOOG Waymo robotaxi has put the LiDAR vs Camera autonomous driving debate back at the forefront.

What Happened: The billionaire took to the social media platform X on Sunday, reacting to a video that showcases a Waymo robotaxi driving into a car on the street.

"But what do I know about technology," Musk said in the post. The billionaire had shared his response by quoting a post from X handle "@ray4tesla", which criticized LiDAR and hailed the camera-based FSD or Full Self-Driving system's tests in China.

Why It Matters: The comments come as Tesla's FSD has been under scrutiny by the NHTSA over possible traffic violations during last month's robotaxi launch in Austin.

The technology has also been under criticism following incidents where the occupants' safety was put in danger when a Tesla Model 3 was struck by a train on the railroad track after getting stuck while on FSD.

Tesla also faces a lawsuit from California's DMV over false advertising of its Autopilot and FSD features, which could result in a 30-day suspension of its license to sell cars in the state.

In the midst of it all, Musk had shared with investors during the Q2 earnings call that he aims to serve over half of the population of the U.S. with Tesla Robotaxis by the end of the year.

