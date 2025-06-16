Tesla Model 3 On FSD Mode Struck By Train After Getting Trapped On Railroad Tracks: Report

A Tesla Inc. TSLA Model 3 was reportedly hit by a train after it got stuck on the railroad tracks while in FSD or Full Self-Driving mode.

What Happened: The driver, who was able to escape the car before it was hit by a train, said that the Tesla was in "self-driving mode", Electrek reported on Monday.

The vehicle sustained minor damages, with the left mirror reportedly snapping off following the incident. Emergency services temporarily halted all rail operations to clear the vehicle with a crane, the report suggests.

Tesla did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

Why It Matters: The incident follows Musk's claims that Tesla vehicles would be able to drive themselves to customers' houses straight from the factory after June 28. The comments were in line with a tentative June 22 launch for the EV giant's highly anticipated Robotaxi launch in Austin.

However, critics have raised concerns about the technology, with Gerber Kawasaki's CEO and Co-Founder, Ross Gerber, saying the technology needs a lot of work.

Elsewhere, CEO Elon Musk's Cybercab ambitions also got a major boost as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, or NHTSA, announced a series of updates to regulations, making Autonomous vehicles exempt from some safety standards.

Tesla was also officially named as an AV operator in Austin by the local authorities, which led to Musk hailing the city a better option to launch the robotaxi than LA, where multiple Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL GOOG Waymo robotaxis were vandalized.

