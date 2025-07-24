Trump Signs New Executive Orders To Fast-Track AI Dominance: 'We Will Be Unstoppable As A Nation'

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed a trio of executive orders aimed at accelerating U.S. dominance in artificial intelligence by streamlining data center construction, promoting American AI exports and banning ideologically biased AI from federal contracts.

What Happened: At an AI summit hosted by the Hill & Valley Forum and the "All-In" podcast, Trump announced the orders as part of his broader "AI Action Plan," reported The Hill.

"Under this administration, our innovation will be unmatched, and our capabilities will be unrivaled," Trump said during the event. "We will be unstoppable as a nation."

One order directs the Council on Environmental Quality to fast-track permitting for certain data centers by establishing new categorical exclusions for projects with minimal environmental impact.

It also prioritizes permitting reviews for qualifying AI infrastructure builds.

Another executive order calls for the creation of an American AI Exports Program to package and promote U.S. AI technology—including chips, models and applications—to international partners.

The third order bars federal agencies from using AI systems that are not "truth seeking" or that promote "ideological dogmas such as DEI." Trump said it ensures that government AI models "maintain ideological neutrality," the report added.

Earlier this year, the U.S. and U.K. chose not to sign a global AI safety declaration at the AI Action Summit in Paris, diverging from their past support for similar agreements.

While about 60 countries, including China, India and Germany, backed the non-binding pledge for "safe, secure, and trustworthy" AI, U.S. Vice President JD Vance criticized the proposal as overly cautious and potentially harmful to innovation.

Why It's Important: Previously, it was reported that the executive orders are driven by Trump’s tech advisers, David Sacks and Sriram Krishnan, who aim to address perceived left-leaning bias in AI content, including politically sensitive outputs and portrayals of historical figures.

Last year, Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google Gemini model faced backlash for creating racially diverse images, like portraying George Washington as Black.

Elon Musk, who is currently at odds with President Trump, has also frequently expressed distaste toward “woke AI” models. He once stated, “If an AI is programmed to push for diversity at all costs, as Google Gemini was, then it will do whatever it can to cause that outcome, potentially even killing people.”

The tech mogul has also consistently described his AI venture, xAI’s Grok, as a “maximally truth-seeking” AI, built to provide uncensored information. However, Grok has also been accused of providing racially charged responses.

