Digi Power X DGXX stock gained on Thursday after it announced it has signed a definitive purchase order with Super Micro Computer SMCI to supply systems powered by Nvidia’s NVDA latest B200 GPUs for its Tier 3 modular AI infrastructure, NeoCloud.

These Supermicro systems, pre-qualified for the Blackwell B200 chips, will be deployed in Digi Power X’s proprietary ARMS 200 pods, with the first installation taking place at the company’s Alabama site. Operations are scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025.

CEO Michel Amar called the deal a turning point, noting it marks Digi Power X’s transition from infrastructure buildout to revenue generation. The company expects each megawatt of its Tier 3 AI infrastructure to generate recurring revenue through high-performance GPU cloud rentals via its NeoCloud portal.

Digi Power X intends to finance its expansion using non-dilutive debt backed by AI compute revenue. It aims for full equity retention with a payback period of under three years. The company is working on its ARMS 300 platform, which will support Nvidia’s next-gen B300 chips. The plan is to deploy 55 megawatts of Tier 3 AI infrastructure by 2027. Following Alabama, additional deployments are planned in Upstate New York.

Super Micro Computer announced Wednesday that it has started shipping its latest 4-socket servers designed for large-scale database and enterprise workloads. Powered by Intel’s INTC newest Xeon 6 processors with Performance-Cores, the servers are built to handle critical tasks like in-memory databases and scientific simulations that require high memory and low latency.

These new systems—part of Supermicro’s Data Center Building Block Solutions—offer significantly more performance than earlier 4-socket models. Businesses can now tap into up to 16TB of memory and run up to six double-width GPUs in a single machine, making them ideal for AI training, analytics, and virtualization, without the need to scale across multiple servers.

President Trump plans to announce close to $70 billion in AI and energy investments in Pennsylvania. The move coincides with the U.S. government’s move to ease certain chip export restrictions to China.

Price Actions: DGXX stock is up 14.2% at $3.53 premarket at last check Thursday. SMCI is down 0.09%.

