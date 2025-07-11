Joby Aviation Stock Goes Vertical As Secret, Massive Drone Achieves 9-Hour Flight

Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY shares have gained nearly 30% over the past month and a new report from Hunterbrook Media released Friday suggests the company can really "go the distance."

What To Know: Hunterbrook Media claims that Joby has quietly started testing a new, long-range hydrogen-powered unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) called the JAI 30.

Benzinga has reached out to Joby Aviation for comment on the report.

Although Joby has not made any public announcements about this model, evidence from flight tracking data—briefly available online before being removed at Joby's request—indicates that the JAI 30 has already achieved a flight endurance of over nine hours.

A nine-hour flight time would place it among the longest-endurance hydrogen-powered UAVs to date, though it would not surpass the 30-hour record set by a much lighter Chinese aircraft.

What Else: Joby is conducting the JAI 30 test flights at the Pendleton UAS Range in Oregon, one of the largest and most advanced unmanned aircraft testing centers in the U.S., according to Hunterbrook's report.

Hunterbrook Media described the JAI 30 as a large, squat and bulbous UAV with extended wings, adding that the FAA confirmed its design and presence.

The JAI 30 was seen on the tarmac with ground crews, hydrogen tanks and support equipment, reportedly indicating active and ongoing flight operations.

Why It Matters: Joby Aviation stock has also gone vertical this year, gaining more than 50% on a series of positive news catalysts.

The company recently announced the successful completion of piloted, vertical-takeoff-and-landing flights of its electric air taxi in Dubai, marking a critical step toward the company's goal of launching commercial air taxi services in the region by 2026.

The broader advanced air mobility sector received a boost on June 26 from positive comments by FAA Acting Administrator Chris Rocheleau.

Rocheleau affirmed the agency's commitment to "safely integrate these new aircraft into our nation's airspace," potentially providing a significant tailwind for the electric air taxi sector.

JOBY Price Action: Joby Aviation shares were up 0.63% at $12.41 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro.

