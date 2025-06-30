Why Joby Aviation Stock Hit A New 52-Week High Today

Joby Aviation Inc JOBY shares are surging Monday morning after announcing the successful completion of piloted, vertical-takeoff-and-landing flights of its electric air taxi in Dubai. This marks a significant milestone in the company’s plan to begin commercial operations in the region by 2026.

What To Know: The series of wingborne flights represents the start of Joby’s commercial market readiness efforts in the United Arab Emirates. The company is working closely with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), having secured a six-year exclusive agreement to operate air taxis in the emirate.

Joby is advancing its plan to introduce its commercial services, connecting key locations like Dubai International Airport (DXB), Palm Jumeirah and Downtown Dubai.

Construction on the first vertiport at DXB, in partnership with Skyports Infrastructure, is underway and is slated for completion in the first quarter of 2026. These developments are a key part of Joby’s strategy to make clean, fast air travel a global reality.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, JOBY shares are trading sharply higher Monday morning, reaching a new 52-week high of $11.15, a jump of over 17%. The stock saw heavy trading volume, well above its 100-day average.

Notably, short interest stands at 10.56% of the float, indicating a significant number of investors are betting against the stock, which can sometimes fuel sharp price increases during positive news events, a phenomenon known as a short squeeze. JOBY has a 52-week high of $11.15 and a 52-week low of $4.66.

