Joby Aviation Stock Is Surging Tuesday: What's Going On?

Shares of Joby Aviation Inc JOBY are gaining Tuesday morning, trading higher despite a quiet day for company-specific announcements. The surge appears to be fueled by strong investor sentiment following a series of significant operational and regulatory milestones achieved in late June. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: This recent rally builds on the momentum from June 30, when Joby announced the successful completion of piloted, vertical-takeoff-and-landing flights of its electric air taxi in Dubai. This demonstration marked a critical step toward the company’s goal of launching commercial air taxi services in the region by 2026.

Joby has a six-year exclusive agreement with Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority to operate in the emirate, with the first vertiport at Dubai International Airport expected to be completed in early 2026.

Further bolstering investor confidence, the advanced air mobility sector received a boost on June 26 from positive comments by FAA Acting Administrator Chris Rocheleau.

He affirmed the agency's commitment to safely integrating aircraft like Joby’s into the national airspace, a key development for the emerging industry.

With strategic partnerships with Toyota and Delta, investors are viewing Joby as a leader in the push to revolutionize urban transportation with its five-seat, zero-emission aircraft.

Analyst Ratings: Wall Street analysts have offered a mixed but generally watchful perspective on Joby Aviation in recent months.

On June 23, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated its “Neutral” rating with a $9 price target, a stance it adopted after a downgrade from “Overweight” on June 12. In contrast, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained its “Buy” rating on May 9, adjusting its price target to a range of $9 to $13.

Earlier, on June 4, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a “Buy” rating and its $12 price target, suggesting that while some caution has emerged, other analysts remain confident in the company’s long-term potential.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, JOBY shares are trading higher by 3.52% to $11.03 Tuesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $11.45 and a 52-week low of $4.66.

Read Also: Joby Cements Global Lead in Air Taxi Industry with Dubai Flights and Beginning of Commercial Market Readiness Work

How To Buy JOBY Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Joby Aviation’s case, it is in the Industrials sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

Image: Billion Photos/Shutterstock.com