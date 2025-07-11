XPeng Brings Ultra Smart, Ultra Fast EVs To Europe

XPeng XPEV officially opened orders in Europe on Friday for its fully revamped G6 Ultra Smart Coupe SUV and G9 Ultra Smart Premium SUV, marking its latest move towards AI-driven electric mobility. Both models feature next-generation 800V architecture, super-fast charging, and cutting-edge AI tech, tailored for European consumers.

XPeng built the new G6 and G9 on its full-domain 800V platform, enabling charging from 10% to 80% in just 12 minutes. The G6 peaks at 451 kW, and the G9 at 525 kW, offering WLTP ranges of 535 km and 585 km, respectively.

Both models are powered by the Qilin LFP battery, free of rare earth elements, and deliver strong efficiency, sustainability, and speed.

Also Read: Xpeng Says Its New Self-Driving Chip Is 3x More Powerful Than Nvidia’s, Will Power VW Cars

XPeng equipped both models with a 4-3-4 safety structure and ballistic-grade battery protection, built to endure temperatures up to 1,000°C and 80 tons of pressure. The battery’s lifespan now extends 30% longer than before.

Both models integrate the Qualcomm QCOM Snapdragon 8295 chipset and Nvidia NVDA Orin-X processor, enabling features like automated parking, reverse tracking, and remote summon via smartphone or smart key. Voice control, immersive cockpits, and OTA updates enhance the smart driving experience.

XPeng will showcase the G6 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed (July 10-13, 2025). Orders are now open in France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg, with deliveries starting late summer 2025.

XPeng’s strong performance underscores its growth trajectory. The company’s stock has surged over 47% year-to-date. On May 21, the Chinese EV manufacturer reported first-quarter 2025 sales growth, with revenues increasing 141.5% year-on-year to 15.81 billion Chinese yuan ($2.18 billion). This topped the analyst consensus estimate of 16.02 billion Chinese yuan.

Quarterly vehicle deliveries also saw a significant jump of 330.8% year-over-year, reaching 94,008 units. Revenues from vehicle sales rose 159.2% year-over-year to 14.37 billion Chinese yuan ($1.98 billion) due to higher deliveries, and the gross margin improved to 15.6% from 12.9% a year ago, marking its seventh consecutive quarter of increase.

Looking ahead, XPeng projects second-quarter 2025 vehicle deliveries of 102,000-108,000 units, representing a year-over-year surge of 237.7%-257.5%. The company anticipates revenues between 17.5 billion Chinese yuan and 18.7 billion Chinese yuan, exceeding the analyst consensus estimate of 16.85 billion Chinese yuan.

Recent delivery figures further highlight XPeng’s accelerating momentum. On July 1, XPeng announced a 224% year-over-year increase in June deliveries, bringing its first-half 2025 deliveries to 197,189 units, surpassing the total units delivered in the entire year of 2024.

June marked the eighth consecutive month where XPeng delivered over 30,000 units, and the company also achieved a new quarterly record with 103,181 units delivered in the second quarter of 2025. The automaker said that it had expanded into over 40 countries and regions throughout the globe.

Price Action: XPEV shares are trading higher by 0.17% to $17.46 premarket at last check Friday.

Read Next:

Photo by Robert Way via Shutterstock