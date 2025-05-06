Tempus AI Q1 Earnings: Revenue Beat, EPS Beat, Raised FY Guidance, Shares Surge

Tempus AI Inc TEM reported first-quarter financial results Tuesday after the market close. Here’s a look at the key details from the report.

Q1 Earnings: Tempus AI reported first-quarter revenue of $255.74 million, beating estimates of $248.13 million. The AI-focused precision medicine and patient care company reported a first-quarter adjusted loss of 24 cents per share, beating analyst estimates for a loss of 27 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue was up 75.4% year-over-year as genomics revenue grew 88.9% year-over-year to $193.8 million. Data and services revenue grew 43.2% to $61.9 million, led by Insights (data licensing), which grew 58% year-over-year.

Tempus AI highlighted multi-year strategic collaborations with AstraZeneca and Pathos, resulting in an additional $200 million in data licensing and model development fees over the next three years. The company had approximately $151.6 million in cash and equivalents at the quarter's end.

“The business is performing well with revenues growing, margins improving, and our costs remaining in check, allowing us to demonstrate significant year-over-year operating leverage,” said Eric Lefkofsky, founder and CEO of Tempus AI.

“Our strategic investments in AI have us uniquely positioned to advance what is possible in diagnostics and drug development, as evidenced by our announcement to build the largest foundation model in oncology with AstraZeneca and Pathos. We believe this is just the beginning as more and more healthcare providers and life science companies embrace AI.”

Outlook: Tempus AI raised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion for its consolidated Tempus and Ambry Genetics business, which represents approximately 80% annual growth.

The company continues to expect full-year 2025 adjusted EBITDA of $5 million, versus a full-year adjusted EBITDA loss of $104.7 million in full-year 2024.

Tempus AI executives will further discuss the company’s quarterly results on a conference call set for 4:30 p.m. ET

TEM Price Action: Tempus AI shares were up 5.79% after hours, trading at $55.21 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Piotr Swat/Shutterstock.