Taiwan Semiconductor Reports Solid Half-Year Revenue, June Sees Monthly Decline

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co TSM announced its net revenue for June 2025 on Thursday.

The leading contract chipmaker reported consolidated revenue of approximately 263.71 billion New Taiwan dollars (approximately $8.3 billion) for the month. This represents a 17.7% decrease from May 2025 but a 26.9% increase compared to June 2024.

For the first half of 2025 (January through June), Taiwan Semiconductor’s total revenue reached 1.773 trillion New Taiwan dollars (approximately $55.8 billion), marking a 40.0% year-over-year increase.

Taiwan Semiconductor’s second-quarter 2025 revenue reached 933.79 billion New Taiwan dollars (approximately 31.9 billion), based on the reported first−quarter revenue of 839.25 billion New Taiwan dollars ($25.5 billion). This indicates a strong 38.6% year-over-year growth for the second quarter of 2025, topping the company’s own guidance of $28.4 billion to $29.2 billion issued in April.

Bloomberg analyst Charles Shum attributed this performance to robust AI-driven demand from chip designers like Nvidia Corp. NVDA and increasing outsourcing orders from Intel Corp. INTC. Shum suggests this strong momentum is offsetting softness in the mobile and consumer segments, helping Taiwan Semiconductor remain on track for its 25% annual U.S. dollar sales-growth target. However, he anticipates operating margins may be closer to the lower end of guidance (around 47%) due to the weakening U.S. dollar.

In a related development, Taiwan Semiconductor is reportedly prioritizing its U.S. expansion, accelerating American operations in response to potential chip import tariffs from Washington. This focus has reportedly led to the postponement of a second planned Japanese plant, despite a $20 billion investment plan and $8 billion in pledged support from the Japanese government.

While Chairman C.C. Wei previously cited traffic issues in Kumamoto for early delays, sources suggest the project’s resumption in Japan is not imminent. In March, Taiwan Semiconductor announced an additional $100 billion investment in U.S. chipmaking, building on the $65 billion announced in April 2024.

Taiwan Semiconductor stock has surged over 17% year-to-date, topping NYSE Composite’s 8% and PHLX Semiconductor’s approximately 14%. The stock surged over 53% in the last three months, topping NYSE Composite’s 12% and PHLX Semiconductor’s 34%.

Price Action: TSM stock is trading higher by 1.66% to $235.70 premarket at last check Thursday.

