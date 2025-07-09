Qualcomm's Most Powerful Chip Yet Is Here—And It's Built To Unlock Samsung's Galaxy AI

Technology giant Qualcomm Technologies QCOM is expanding its partnership with Samsung Electronics SSNGY SSNLF with a new Snapdragon mobile platform built for the new Galaxy Z Fold 7 smartphone.

What Happened: Qualcomm announced the new Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy will power the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 globally and is the "most powerful and world's fastest mobile system-on-a-chip."

With the new chip, Qualcomm and Samsung are making multimodal agents a reality for foldable devices. The chip will help power Samsung's Galaxy AI and the phone's gaming and image experiences.

The new Snapdragon version will provide "the most powerful Galaxy AI experience ever in a foldable device," the companies said Wednesday.

Qualcomm Technologies Senior Vice President Chris Patrick said that Qualcomm and Samsung have revolutionized the mobile industry over their more than 20 years of collaboration.

"Each year, we both surpass ourselves in providing the most extraordinary premium mobile experiences," Patrick said.

Pattrick said Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy is the first in the Galaxy S25 Series. The new version of Snapdragon will enable users to enjoy advanced AI experiences, including understanding speech, context, and images directly on the device.

"We can't wait for consumers to experience everything Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy has to offer in the Galaxy Z Fold7."

Qualcomm Senior Vice President O.H. Kwon said the launch of Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy marks a "pivotal moment" in the company's partnership with Samsung.

"We bring advanced AI, superior performance, and seamless connectivity to the ultra-slim foldable form factor, setting new standards for mobile innovation," Kown said.

The new announcement expands Qualcomm's Snapdragon platform and adds another smartphone model to the mix of units that are using the company's technology.

