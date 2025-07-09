Gary Black Thinks Uber Is 'Best Positioned' To Adopt Autonomous Driving As 'Cost Of The Driver Is Eliminated'

Future Fund LLC's managing director, Gary Black, thinks Uber Technologies Inc. UBER is best positioned to benefit from the adoption of autonomous driving technologies.

What Happened: The investor took to X on Tuesday to share his thoughts on Uber.

"Uber is best positioned to benefit from the adoption of unsupervised autonomy," the investor said in his post. He also added that autonomous driving would benefit the company by eliminating "the cost of the driver" from Uber's business model.

The investor also said that the move would "greatly expand" Uber's Total Addressable Market or TAM.

Why It Matters: Black's views are in stark contrast to views held by experts like Gerber Kawasaki's co-founder Ross Gerber, who recently said that Uber would be "eaten alive" by Robotaxis.

Uber had partnered up with Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL GOOG robotaxi service Waymo to expand its services in Atlanta.

The company also recently invested in autonomous driving company Wayve, which is backed by Japan's SoftBank Group SFTBF.

Photo courtesy: DenPhotos / Shutterstock.com