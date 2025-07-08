Lucid Just Drove 749 Miles Without Charging And Set A World Record

Lucid Group Inc. LCID shares traded slightly higher in the premarket session on Tuesday.

The company etched its name on Tuesday’s record books by setting a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the longest distance ever traveled by an electric vehicle on a single charge.

The milestone was achieved over the weekend when the Lucid Air Grand Touring covered an astonishing 1,205 kilometers – approximately 749 miles – without needing to recharge.

The all-electric sedan completed its record-breaking drive between St. Moritz, Switzerland and Munich, Germany, navigating mountain roads, highways and secondary routes.

This feat surpassed the previous record of 1,045 kilometers by 160 kilometers.

Lucid Air Grand Touring owes its breakthrough performance to Lucid’s proprietary electric drivetrain.

With a WLTP-tested range between 817 and 960 kilometers and an energy efficiency of just 13.5 kWh per 100 kilometers, it stands as the market leader in range.

The sedan delivers up to 831 PS, reaches speeds up to 270 kilometers per hour, and offers a spacious interior designed for five passengers.

This marks Lucid’s second major record in collaboration with Umit Sabanci, a London-based entrepreneur renowned for his achievements in electric mobility.

In 2024, Sabanci completed a single-charge journey across nine countries in a Lucid Air. Reflecting on the latest achievement, Sabanci said, “This new achievement takes that journey even further. I’m proud to be part of a movement that proves electric mobility isn’t just the future; it’s already redefining what’s possible today.”

Lucid credits its record-setting success to a combination of advanced battery management, ultra-high voltage systems and highly efficient motors.

Eric Bach, SVP of Product and chief engineer at Lucid, described the achievement as “a significant milestone,” underscoring the company’s leadership in EV technology.

