July 4, 2025 6:21 AM 2 min read

Trump's Tax Bill Could Be A Boost For Tesla-Rivals Rivian, Lucid Amid EV Slowdown, Says BNP Paribas

by Badar Shaikh Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Multinational bank BNP Paribas has said that Tesla Inc. TSLA rivals Rivian Automotive Inc. RIVN and Lucid Group Inc. LCID could benefit from U.S. President Donald Trump's Big Beautiful Bill.

What Happened: "Similarly to RIVN, we do believe LCID stands to benefit from reduced EV competition as OEMs deemphasize US EV ambitions," a BNP analyst cited by Bloomberg said on Thursday.

The report said that while U.S. automakers like General Motors Co. GM and Ford Motor Co. F have ramped up EV production, analysts from the bank predict that Trump's tax bill could slow down the activities of the legacy automakers.

This could benefit new-age companies like Rivian and Lucid with more market share available for the brands. BNP also expects Rivian to gain from the backlash surrounding Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The analysts also shared that third-quarter deliveries could rise as consumers would want to avail benefits of the $7,500 tax credit before it ends on September 30.

Why It Matters: The news comes as Rivian shared its Q2 delivery figures, which outlined the EV maker recording over 10,661 units in the quarter and producing over 5,979 units from April to June.

Lucid shares, meanwhile, surged as the company shared its Q2 statistics. The company's production increased from 2,212 units in the first quarter to 3,863 units in Q2. Deliveries saw a slight increase to 3,309 units.

Meanwhile, Tesla also reported a strong rebound for its Q2 deliveries as the company delivered over 384,211 vehicles in Q2, largely driven by the Model 3 and the Model Y.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Michael Berlfein via Shutterstock

LCID Logo
LCIDLucid Group Inc
$2.165.37%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
12.87
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
59.81
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
RIVN Logo
RIVNRivian Automotive Inc
$13.091.71%
F Logo
FFord Motor Co
$11.790.17%
GM Logo
GMGeneral Motors Co
$52.810.25%
TSLA Logo
TSLATesla Inc
$312.70-0.93%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved